May 3 India's central bank cut its benchmark
interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday for the third time
since January, as expected, as growth slows and inflation ebbs,
but said there is little room to ease monetary policy further,
disappointing markets.
The Reserve Bank of India trimmed the repo rate
to 7.25 percent, its lowest since May 2011, and kept the cash
reserve ratio (CRR) for banks unchanged at 4
percent, also in line with expectations.
Following is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate
since February 2001.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
6.25 03-05-2013
6.50 19-03-2013
6.75 29-01-2013
7.00 17-04-2012
7.50 25-11-2011
7.25 16-09-2011
7.00 26-07-2011
6.50 16-06-2011
6.25 03-05-2011
5.75 17-03-2011
5.50 25-01-2011
5.25 02-11-2010
5.00 16-09-2010
4.50 27-07-2010
4.00 02-07-2010
3.75 20-04-2010
3.50 19-03-2010
3.25 21-04-2009
3.50 04-03-2009
4.00 02-01-2009
5.00 08-12-2008
6.00 25-07-2006
5.75 08-06-2006
5.50 24-01-2006
5.25 26-10-2005
5.00 29-04-2005
4.75 27-10-2004
4.50 25-08-2003
5.00 03-03-2003
5.50 30-10-2002
5.75 27-06-2002
6.00 05-03-2002
6.50 28-05-2001
6.75 27-04-2001
7.00 02-03-2001
7.50 20-02-2001
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: www.rbi.org.in.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)