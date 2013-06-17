June 17 The Reserve Bank of India kept interest
rates unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of its
previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to
inflation posed by a falling rupee and increases in food prices.
The central bank left its policy repo rate
unchanged at 7.25 percent and kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR)
, or the share of deposits banks must keep with the
central bank, steady at 4 percent, despite falling inflation in
recent months.
The RBI also called for vigilance over global economic
uncertainty, citing the risks of a reversal of capital flows
from emerging markets. Such outflows would exacerbate the
country's high current account deficit.
(Compiled by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)