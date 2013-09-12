BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
Sept 11 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 330 million rupees ($5.2 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 63 bids for 394.49 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25 11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25 10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25 06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25 06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25 05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25 04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25 03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25 02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25 30/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 29/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 28/08 63 390.74 63 390.74 7.25 27/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 26/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 23/08@ 06 10.53 06 10.53 7.25 23/08 58 366.93 58 366.93 7.25 22/08 63 385.00 63 385.00 7.25 21/08 63 387.78 63 387.78 7.25 20/08 62 384.79 62 384.79 7.25 19/08 62 386.23 62 386.23 7.25 16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25 14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25 13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25 12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25 08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25 08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25 07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25 06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25 05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25 02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25 01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25 10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25 06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25 05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25 04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25 03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25 02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25 30/08 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 29/08 03 2.64 03 2.64 6.25 28/08 02 0.18 02 0.18 6.25 27/08 05 2.56 05 2.56 6.25 26/08 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 23/08 03 0.17 03 0.17 6.25 22/08 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 21/08 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.25 20/08 -- -- -- -- 6.25 19/08 04 0.87 04 0.87 6.25 16/08 03 0.43 03 0.43 6.25 14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25 13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25 12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25 08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25 07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25 06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25 05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25 02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25 01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 63.5 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
