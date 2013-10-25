Oct 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday
it did not receive any bids at its three-day reverse repo
auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
Earlier in the day, it had accepted all 65 bids for 408.66
billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
25/10 65 408.66 65 408.66 7.50
24/10 64 407.94 64 407.94 7.50
23/10 65 408.06 65 408.06 7.50
22/10 64 407.86 64 407.86 7.50
21/10 64 408.11 64 407.96 7.50
18/10@ 09 9.58 09 9.58 7.50
18/10 59 370.82 59 370.82 7.50
17/10 66 405.22 66 405.22 7.50
15/10 66 400.61 66 400.61 7.50
14/10 67 405.01 67 405.01 7.50
11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50
10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50
09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50
08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50
07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50
04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50
04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50
03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50
01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50
30/09 61 377.41 61 377.41 7.50
27/09 66 404.33 66 404.33 7.50
26/09 66 405.25 66 405.22 7.50
25/09 64 404.67 64 404.67 7.50
24/09 64 402.67 64 402.67 7.50
23/09 63 402.27 63 402.27 7.50
20/09@ 05 17.13 05 17.13 7.50
20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25
19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25
18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25
17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25
16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25
13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25
12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25
11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25
10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25
06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25
06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25
05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25
04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25
03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25
02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
25/10 - - - - -
24/10 02 0.26 02 0.26 6.50
23/10 01 5.00 01 5.00 6.50
22/10 02 0.06 02 0.06 6.50
21/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
18/10 03 2.11 03 2.11 6.50
17/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
15/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
14/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
08/10 - - - - -
07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50
04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50
03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50
01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50
30/09 08 155.86 08 155.86 6.50
27/09 03 20.46 03 20.46 6.50
26/09 02 3.18 02 3.18 6.50
25/09 02 0.17 02 0.17 6.50
23/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.50
21/09 02 0.21 02 0.21 6.50
20/09 03 0.34 03 0.34 6.50
19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25
18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25
17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25
16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25
13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25
12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25
11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25
10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25
06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25
05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25
04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25
03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25
02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)