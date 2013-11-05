Nov 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday
it accepted all 13 bids for 31.60 billion rupees at its one-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess banking
liquidity.
Earlier, it accepted 58 bids for 384.42 billion rupees
versus 58 bids for 385.31 billion rupees received at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75
01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75
01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75
31/10 65 408.62 65 408.62 7.75
30/10 63 407.25 63 407.25 7.75
29/10 64 407.39 64 407.36 7.50
28/10 66 407.67 66 407.67 7.50
25/10 65 408.66 65 408.66 7.50
24/10 64 407.94 64 407.94 7.50
23/10 65 408.06 65 408.06 7.50
22/10 64 407.86 64 407.86 7.50
21/10 64 408.11 64 407.96 7.50
18/10@ 09 9.58 09 9.58 7.50
18/10 59 370.82 59 370.82 7.50
17/10 66 405.22 66 405.22 7.50
15/10 66 400.61 66 400.61 7.50
14/10 67 405.01 67 405.01 7.50
11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50
10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50
09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50
08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50
07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50
04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50
04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50
03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50
01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50
30/09 61 377.41 61 377.41 7.50
27/09 66 404.33 66 404.33 7.50
26/09 66 405.25 66 405.22 7.50
25/09 64 404.67 64 404.67 7.50
24/09 64 402.67 64 402.67 7.50
23/09 63 402.27 63 402.27 7.50
20/09@ 05 17.13 05 17.13 7.50
20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25
19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25
18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25
17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25
16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25
13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25
12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25
11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25
10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25
06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25
06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25
05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25
04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25
03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25
02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75
01/11 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75
31/10 01 0.75 01 0.75 6.75
30/10 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75
29/10 03 0.47 03 0.47 6.75
28/10 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.50
25/10 - - - - 6.50
24/10 02 0.26 02 0.26 6.50
23/10 01 5.00 01 5.00 6.50
22/10 02 0.06 02 0.06 6.50
21/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
18/10 03 2.11 03 2.11 6.50
17/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
15/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
14/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
08/10 - - - - -
07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50
04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50
03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50
01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50
30/09 08 155.86 08 155.86 6.50
27/09 03 20.46 03 20.46 6.50
26/09 02 3.18 02 3.18 6.50
25/09 02 0.17 02 0.17 6.50
23/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.50
21/09 02 0.21 02 0.21 6.50
20/09 03 0.34 03 0.34 6.50
19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25
18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25
17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25
16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25
13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25
12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25
11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25
10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25
06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25
05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25
04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25
03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25
02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 61.4550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Subhadip Sirca)