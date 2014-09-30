(Corrects to remove extraneous words after paragraph 3)
MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's central bank kept its
key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on
Tuesday, as widely expected, while warning of risks to its
target to bring consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January
2016.
"This continues to warrant policy preparedness to contain
pressures if the risks materialise," the Reserve Bank of India
said in a statement following the policy review.
"Therefore, the future policy stance will be influenced by
the Reserve Bank's projections of inflation relative to the
medium term objective (6 percent by January 2016), while being
contingent on incoming data."
-- Timeline for repo
-- Timeline for CRR
-- Timeline for SLR
Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate
since February 2001.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
7.00 28-01-2014
6.75 29-10-2013
6.50 20-09-2013
6.25 03-05-2013
6.50 19-03-2013
6.75 29-01-2013
7.00 17-04-2012
7.50 25-11-2011
7.25 16-09-2011
7.00 26-07-2011
6.50 16-06-2011
6.25 03-05-2011
5.75 17-03-2011
5.50 25-01-2011
5.25 02-11-2010
5.00 16-09-2010
4.50 27-07-2010
4.00 02-07-2010
3.75 20-04-2010
3.50 19-03-2010
3.25 21-04-2009
3.50 04-03-2009
4.00 02-01-2009
5.00 08-12-2008
6.00 25-07-2006
5.75 08-06-2006
5.50 24-01-2006
5.25 26-10-2005
5.00 29-04-2005
4.75 27-10-2004
4.50 25-08-2003
5.00 03-03-2003
5.50 30-10-2002
5.75 27-06-2002
6.00 05-03-2002
6.50 28-05-2001
6.75 27-04-2001
7.00 02-03-2001
7.50 20-02-2001
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)