MUMBAI, Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India held interest rates steady as widely expected at a policy review on Tuesday, and said it could ease monetary policy early next year provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the government controls the fiscal deficit. Uneasy over India's weak recovery from its slowest phase of growth since the 1980s, the six-month-old government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been seen as favouring an early reduction in rates, but RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said containing inflation was a prerequisite. "What again and again we have seen in India, and outside India also, is that the way to sustainable growth is to have moderate inflation," Rajan told a news conference. -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for CRR -- Timeline for SLR Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate since February 2001. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 7.00 28-01-2014 6.75 29-10-2013 6.50 20-09-2013 6.25 03-05-2013 6.50 19-03-2013 6.75 29-01-2013 7.00 17-04-2012 7.50 25-11-2011 7.25 16-09-2011 7.00 26-07-2011 6.50 16-06-2011 6.25 03-05-2011 5.75 17-03-2011 5.50 25-01-2011 5.25 02-11-2010 5.00 16-09-2010 4.50 27-07-2010 4.00 02-07-2010 3.75 20-04-2010 3.50 19-03-2010 3.25 21-04-2009 3.50 04-03-2009 4.00 02-01-2009 5.00 08-12-2008 6.00 25-07-2006 5.75 08-06-2006 5.50 24-01-2006 5.25 26-10-2005 5.00 29-04-2005 4.75 27-10-2004 4.50 25-08-2003 5.00 03-03-2003 5.50 30-10-2002 5.75 27-06-2002 6.00 05-03-2002 6.50 28-05-2001 6.75 27-04-2001 7.00 02-03-2001 7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)