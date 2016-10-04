Oct 4 India's newly minted monetary policy
committee delivered a surprise 25-basis-point cut in the repo
rate on Tuesday to 6.25 percent, as Reserve Bank of India
Governor Urjit Patel presided over his first policy review since
his appointment last month.
The reverse repo rate fell to 5.75 percent.
The latest cut extends an easing cycle that began in January
2015 under Patel's predecessor Raghuram Rajan.
Below is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June
2000 as well as links to other timelines of RBI levers.
-- Timeline for repo rate
-- Timeline for cash reserve ratio
-- Timeline for statutory liquidity ratio
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
5.75 04-10-2016
6.00 05-04-2016
5.75 29-09-2015
6.25 02-06-2015
6.50 04-03-2015
6.75 15-01-2015
7.00 28-01-2014
6.75 29-10-2013
6.50 20-09-2013
6.25 03-05-2013
6.50 19-03-2013
6.75 29-01-2013
7.00 17-04-2012
7.50 25-11-2011
7.25 16-09-2011
7.00 26-07-2011
6.50 16-06-2011
6.25 03-05-2011
5.75 17-03-2011
5.50 25-01-2011
5.25 02-11-2010
5.00 16-09-2010
4.50 27-07-2010
4.00 02-07-2010
3.75 20-04-2010
3.50 19-03-2010
3.25 21-04-2009
3.50 04-03-2009
4.00 02-01-2009
5.00 08-12-2008
6.00 25-07-2006
5.75 08-06-2006
5.50 24-01-2006
5.25 26-10-2005
5.00 29-04-2005
4.75 27-10-2004
4.50 25-08-2003
5.00 03-03-2003
5.50 30-10-2002
5.75 27-06-2002
6.00 05-03-2002
6.50 28-05-2001
6.75 27-04-2001
7.00 02-03-2001
7.50 20-02-2001
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)