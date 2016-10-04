Oct 4 India's newly minted monetary policy committee delivered a surprise 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate on Tuesday to 6.25 percent, as Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel presided over his first policy review since his appointment last month. The reverse repo rate fell to 5.75 percent. The latest cut extends an easing cycle that began in January 2015 under Patel's predecessor Raghuram Rajan. Below is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June 2000 as well as links to other timelines of RBI levers. -- Timeline for repo rate -- Timeline for cash reserve ratio -- Timeline for statutory liquidity ratio * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 5.75 04-10-2016 6.00 05-04-2016 5.75 29-09-2015 6.25 02-06-2015 6.50 04-03-2015 6.75 15-01-2015 7.00 28-01-2014 6.75 29-10-2013 6.50 20-09-2013 6.25 03-05-2013 6.50 19-03-2013 6.75 29-01-2013 7.00 17-04-2012 7.50 25-11-2011 7.25 16-09-2011 7.00 26-07-2011 6.50 16-06-2011 6.25 03-05-2011 5.75 17-03-2011 5.50 25-01-2011 5.25 02-11-2010 5.00 16-09-2010 4.50 27-07-2010 4.00 02-07-2010 3.75 20-04-2010 3.50 19-03-2010 3.25 21-04-2009 3.50 04-03-2009 4.00 02-01-2009 5.00 08-12-2008 6.00 25-07-2006 5.75 08-06-2006 5.50 24-01-2006 5.25 26-10-2005 5.00 29-04-2005 4.75 27-10-2004 4.50 25-08-2003 5.00 03-03-2003 5.50 30-10-2002 5.75 27-06-2002 6.00 05-03-2002 6.50 28-05-2001 6.75 27-04-2001 7.00 02-03-2001 7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)