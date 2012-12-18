The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it did not get any bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. Earlier in the day, the RBI accepted all 43 bids for 1.52 trillion rupees ($27.7 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 18/12 43 1,517.70 43 1,517.70 8.00 17/12 41 1,463.00 41 1,463.00 8.00 14/12@ 33 654.40 33 654.40 8.00 14/12 34 644.45 34 644.45 8.00 13/12 27 811.55 27 811.55 8.00 12/12 22 733.35 22 733.35 8.00 11/12 25 828.05 25 828.05 8.00 10/12 29 907.90 29 907.90 8.00 07/12 35 1,028.20 35 1,028.20 8.00 06/12 27 732.05 27 732.05 8.00 05/12 32 796.25 32 796.25 8.00 04/12 37 944.15 37 944.15 8.00 03/12 41 1,133.90 41 1,133.90 8.00 30/11@ 25 321.25 25 321.25 8.00 30/11 34 548.00 34 548.00 8.00 29/11 39 1,018.80 39 1,018.80 8.00 27/11 37 1,064.55 37 1,064.55 8.00 26/11 41 1,107.10 41 1,107.10 8.00 23/11 42 1,188.90 42 1,188.90 8.00 22/11 42 1,240.40 42 1,240.40 8.00 21/11 39 1,069.70 39 1,069.70 8.00 20/11 41 1,047.10 41 1,047.10 8.00 19/11 43 1,110.90 43 1,110.90 8.00 16/11@ 27 423.70 38 423.70 8.00 16/11 38 679.50 38 679.50 8.00 15/11 46 1,128.50 46 1,128.50 8.00 12/11 39 1,064.85 39 1,064.85 8.00 09/11 36 874.60 36 874.60 8.00 08/11 36 796.20 36 796.20 8.00 07/11 34 665.20 34 665.20 8.00 06/11 25 423.15 25 423.15 8.00 05/11 29 582.05 29 582.05 8.00 02/11@ 21 277.20 21 277.20 8.00 02/11 24 263.80 24 263.80 8.00 01/11 29 741.25 29 741.25 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 18/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 17/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 14/12 4 5.00 4 5.00 7.00 13/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 12/12 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.00 11/12 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.00 10/12 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.00 07/12 2 18.20 2 18.20 7.00 06/12 - - - - 7.00 05/12 - - - - 7.00 04/12 - - - - 7.00 03/12 - - - - 7.00 30/11 4 2.50 4 2.50 7.00 29/11 2 7.05 2 7.05 7.00 27/11 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 26/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 23/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 22/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 21/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 20/11 1 0.30 1 0.30 7.00 19/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 16/11 2 1.4 2 1.4 7.00 15/11 - - - - 7.00 12/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 09/11 - - - - 7.00 08/11 - - - - 7.00 07/11 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 06/11 - - - - 7.00 05/11 - - - - 7.00 02/11 2 0.45 2 0.45 7.00 01/11 - - - - 7.00 31/10 - - - - 7.00 30/10 - - - - 7.00 29/10 - - - - 7.00 25/10 1 0.6 1 0.6 7.00 23/10 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 22/10 - - - - 7.00 19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)