July 30 India's central bank left interest rates
unchanged on Tuesday as it supports a battered rupee but said it
would roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when
stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume
supporting growth.
As expected, the Reserve Bank of India left its policy repo
rate at 7.25 percent, but took a dovish tone as it
cut its growth forecast for Asia's third-largest economy to 5.5
percent for the fiscal year from 5.7 percent.
It held the cash reserve ratio at 4.00 percent.
The RBI said the recent liquidity tightening steps "will be
rolled back in a calibrated manner as stability is restored to
the foreign exchange market, enabling monetary policy to revert
to supporting growth with continuing vigil on inflation."
Following is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate
since February 2001.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
6.25 03-05-2013
6.50 19-03-2013
6.75 29-01-2013
7.00 17-04-2012
7.50 25-11-2011
7.25 16-09-2011
7.00 26-07-2011
6.50 16-06-2011
6.25 03-05-2011
5.75 17-03-2011
5.50 25-01-2011
5.25 02-11-2010
5.00 16-09-2010
4.50 27-07-2010
4.00 02-07-2010
3.75 20-04-2010
3.50 19-03-2010
3.25 21-04-2009
3.50 04-03-2009
4.00 02-01-2009
5.00 08-12-2008
6.00 25-07-2006
5.75 08-06-2006
5.50 24-01-2006
5.25 26-10-2005
5.00 29-04-2005
4.75 27-10-2004
4.50 25-08-2003
5.00 03-03-2003
5.50 30-10-2002
5.75 27-06-2002
6.00 05-03-2002
6.50 28-05-2001
6.75 27-04-2001
7.00 02-03-2001
7.50 20-02-2001
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)