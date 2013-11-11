MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Nov 11 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted both bids for 300 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 64 bids for 406.04 billion rupees ($6.47 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 11/11 64 406.04 64 406.04 7.75 08/11 63 406.13 63 406.13 7.75 07/11 63 405.00 63 405.00 7.75 06/11 45 304.89 45 304.89 7.75 05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75 01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75 01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75 31/10 65 408.62 65 408.62 7.75 30/10 63 407.25 63 407.25 7.75 29/10 64 407.39 64 407.36 7.50 28/10 66 407.67 66 407.67 7.50 25/10 65 408.66 65 408.66 7.50 24/10 64 407.94 64 407.94 7.50 23/10 65 408.06 65 408.06 7.50 22/10 64 407.86 64 407.86 7.50 21/10 64 408.11 64 407.96 7.50 18/10@ 09 9.58 09 9.58 7.50 18/10 59 370.82 59 370.82 7.50 17/10 66 405.22 66 405.22 7.50 15/10 66 400.61 66 400.61 7.50 14/10 67 405.01 67 405.01 7.50 11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50 09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50 07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50 04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50 04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50 03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50 01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50 30/09 61 377.41 61 377.41 7.50 27/09 66 404.33 66 404.33 7.50 26/09 66 405.25 66 405.22 7.50 25/09 64 404.67 64 404.67 7.50 24/09 64 402.67 64 402.67 7.50 23/09 63 402.27 63 402.27 7.50 20/09@ 05 17.13 05 17.13 7.50 20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25 19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25 18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25 17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25 16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25 13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25 12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25 11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25 10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25 06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25 06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25 05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25 04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25 03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25 02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 11/11 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 08/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75 07/11 01 1.50 01 1.50 6.75 06/11 02 0.53 02 0.53 6.75 05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75 01/10 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75 31/10 01 0.75 01 0.75 6.75 30/10 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75 29/10 03 0.47 03 0.47 6.75 28/10 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.50 25/10 - - - - 6.50 24/10 02 0.26 02 0.26 6.50 23/10 01 5.00 01 5.00 6.50 22/10 02 0.06 02 0.06 6.50 21/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 18/10 03 2.11 03 2.11 6.50 17/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 15/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 14/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 08/10 - - - - - 07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50 04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50 03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50 01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50 30/09 08 155.86 08 155.86 6.50 27/09 03 20.46 03 20.46 6.50 26/09 02 3.18 02 3.18 6.50 25/09 02 0.17 02 0.17 6.50 23/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.50 21/09 02 0.21 02 0.21 6.50 20/09 03 0.34 03 0.34 6.50 19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25 18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25 17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25 16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25 13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25 12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25 10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25 06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25 05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25 04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25 03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25 02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 62.7300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA