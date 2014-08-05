MUMBAI, Aug 5 India's central bank kept its key
policy repo rate unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but
warned about inflationary risks should a shortfall in monsoon
rains spark a surge in food prices.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also lowered banks' minimum
bond holding requirements, known as the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR), by half a percentage point to 22.0 percent to free
up more money for lending, effective from Aug. 9.
-- Timeline for repo rate changes
-- Timeline for CRR changes
-- Timeline for SLR changes
Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate
since February 2001.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
7.00 28-01-2014
6.75 29-10-2013
6.50 20-09-2013
6.25 03-05-2013
6.50 19-03-2013
6.75 29-01-2013
7.00 17-04-2012
7.50 25-11-2011
7.25 16-09-2011
7.00 26-07-2011
6.50 16-06-2011
6.25 03-05-2011
5.75 17-03-2011
5.50 25-01-2011
5.25 02-11-2010
5.00 16-09-2010
4.50 27-07-2010
4.00 02-07-2010
3.75 20-04-2010
3.50 19-03-2010
3.25 21-04-2009
3.50 04-03-2009
4.00 02-01-2009
5.00 08-12-2008
6.00 25-07-2006
5.75 08-06-2006
5.50 24-01-2006
5.25 26-10-2005
5.00 29-04-2005
4.75 27-10-2004
4.50 25-08-2003
5.00 03-03-2003
5.50 30-10-2002
5.75 27-06-2002
6.00 05-03-2002
6.50 28-05-2001
6.75 27-04-2001
7.00 02-03-2001
7.50 20-02-2001
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)