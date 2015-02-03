MUMBAI, Feb 3 India's central bank held interest rates steady at 7.75 percent on Tuesday after easing monetary policy just three weeks ago, leaving its next move probably until after the government presents its annual budget at the end of this month. Instead, the Reserve Bank of India cut the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) - or the amount of bonds that lenders must set aside - by 50 basis points to 21.5 percent of deposits from Feb. 7, prodding banks to increase lending. -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for CRR -- Timeline for SLR Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate since February 2001. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 6.75 15-01-2015 7.00 28-01-2014 6.75 29-10-2013 6.50 20-09-2013 6.25 03-05-2013 6.50 19-03-2013 6.75 29-01-2013 7.00 17-04-2012 7.50 25-11-2011 7.25 16-09-2011 7.00 26-07-2011 6.50 16-06-2011 6.25 03-05-2011 5.75 17-03-2011 5.50 25-01-2011 5.25 02-11-2010 5.00 16-09-2010 4.50 27-07-2010 4.00 02-07-2010 3.75 20-04-2010 3.50 19-03-2010 3.25 21-04-2009 3.50 04-03-2009 4.00 02-01-2009 5.00 08-12-2008 6.00 25-07-2006 5.75 08-06-2006 5.50 24-01-2006 5.25 26-10-2005 5.00 29-04-2005 4.75 27-10-2004 4.50 25-08-2003 5.00 03-03-2003 5.50 30-10-2002 5.75 27-06-2002 6.00 05-03-2002 6.50 28-05-2001 6.75 27-04-2001 7.00 02-03-2001 7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)