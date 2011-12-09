BRIEF-Raunaq EPC International to consider issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KOLKATA Dec 9 The fall in the Indian rupee was adding to inflationary pressures in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India's governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.
A depreciation in the rupee raises import costs, particularly oil imports, which comprises two-thirds of the country's import bill. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
June 14 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions.