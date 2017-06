MUMBAI Dec 30 The Reserve Bank of India is suspected to have sold dollars around 53.30 rupees to shore up the local currency, five foreign exchange dealers told Reuters on Friday.

At 4:52 p.m. (1122 GMT), the rupee was at 53.11/12 to the dollar after touching the day's low of 53.36. It had ended at 53.07/08 on Thursday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)