MUMBAI May 24 The Reserve Bank of India plans
to allow exporters and importers to rebook and cancel up to 50
percent of their total hedged exposure from the present cap of
25 percent, Executive Director G. Padmanabhan said a in speech
in Singapore on Friday.
Padmanabhan did not explain why the RBI was contemplating
taking this measure. In July RBI had allowed only exporters to
cancel and rebook forward contracts up to 25 percent of hedged
exposure.
"We have decided in principle to relax a few things that we
hope will cheer the market," Padmanabhan said in the annual
conference of the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India
taking place in Singapore this weekend according to a copy of
the speech posted in the RBI website.
"These facilitations have nothing whatsoever to do with
RBI's perception about the exchange rate," he also said.
The Indian rupee dropped to a 8-1/2 month low of
56.01 to the dollar on Thursday. It was trading at 55.52
compared to its previous close of 55.59/60.
