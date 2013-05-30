MUMBAI May 30 The Reserve Bank of India will take into account macro economic factors and "more importantly" the current account deficit for policy decisions, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday.

He also said high current account deficit is leading to the rupee weakening.

India's current account deficit widened to a record high 6.7 percent of GDP in the December quarter, driven by heavy oil and gold imports and muted exports, in a worse-than-expected performance. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)