MYSORE, India, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India will intervene in the foreign exchange market only if there is excessive volatility, Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty told reporters on Friday.

The rupee had slumped to a record low of 60.76 to the dollar on Wednesday on global dollar strength and due to concerns over India's huge current account deficit. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Sunil Nair)