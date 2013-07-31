BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
MUMBAI, July 31 The Reserve Bank of India will consider bond sales to further drain cash and will "only" roll back current steps to defend the currency in "a calibrated" manner when volatility in exchange rates have subsided, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday.
Subbarao added in a conference call with analysts the central bank has refrained from describing its cash-tightening measures as "temporary" to avoid misleading markets as to the planned timing of its actions.
The central bank governor added it may consider bond sales via open market operations as part of its cash-tightening measures, sending 10-year bond yields up 5 basis points to 8.31 percent from levels before the comments. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------