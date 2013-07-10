MUMBAI, July 10 The Reserve Bank of India sold a net $107 million in the spot foreign exchange market in May, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

In April, the central bank had net purchased $518 million in the spot foreign exchange market.

The central bank said outstanding net forward sales was at $5.8 billion at end-May.

Earlier this week, the rupee hit a record low of 61.21 against the dollar. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)