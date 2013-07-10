BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
MUMBAI, July 10 The Reserve Bank of India sold a net $107 million in the spot foreign exchange market in May, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
In April, the central bank had net purchased $518 million in the spot foreign exchange market.
The central bank said outstanding net forward sales was at $5.8 billion at end-May.
Earlier this week, the rupee hit a record low of 61.21 against the dollar. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers