MUMBAI Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India on
Tuesday announced measures to reduce foreign exchange outflows
by resident Indians in the latest of a slew of measures intended
to support the battered rupee.
"The present set of measures is aimed at moderating
outflows," the RBI said in a statement.
The central bank cut the limit for overseas direct
investments (ODI) under the automatic route for all new
transactions by 75 percent.
The RBI added the reduced limit would also apply to
remittances made by Indian companies setting up unincorporated
entities outside of the country in the energy and natural
resources sectors, but would not apply to ONGC Videsh Ltd, the
foreign unit of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, or Oil India
Ltd.
The central bank also reduced the limit for remittances made
by resident individuals under the liberalised remittance scheme
to $75,000 from $200,000 per financial year.
The RBI also said use of remittances for purchases of
property outside India would not be allowed.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)