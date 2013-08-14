MUMBAI Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced measures to reduce foreign exchange outflows by resident Indians in the latest of a slew of measures intended to support the battered rupee.

"The present set of measures is aimed at moderating outflows," the RBI said in a statement.

The central bank cut the limit for overseas direct investments (ODI) under the automatic route for all new transactions by 75 percent.

The RBI added the reduced limit would also apply to remittances made by Indian companies setting up unincorporated entities outside of the country in the energy and natural resources sectors, but would not apply to ONGC Videsh Ltd, the foreign unit of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, or Oil India Ltd.

The central bank also reduced the limit for remittances made by resident individuals under the liberalised remittance scheme to $75,000 from $200,000 per financial year.

The RBI also said use of remittances for purchases of property outside India would not be allowed.

For statement double click: link.reuters.com/wek42v

(Reporting by Shamik Paul)