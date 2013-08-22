US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
NEW DELHI Aug 22 The Reserve Bank of India will continue to take measures to curb volatility in the exchange rate, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters on Thursday, on the same day when the rupee fell to a record low of 65.56 per dollar.
The central bank does not target a specific level of the rupee, said the RBI governor, adding the current economic situation requires structural measures.
The rupee closed at 64.55/56 per dollar on Thursday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage:
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage: