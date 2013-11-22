MUMBAI Nov 22 India's central bank was suspected to have sold dollars via state-run banks starting at around 62.93 rupee levels in a bid to support the local currency, three dealers said on Friday.

The rupee was last trading at 62.91/92 versus Thursday's close of 62.93/94 after earlier in the session weakening to as much as 63.0850 per dollar.