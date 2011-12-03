MUMBAI Dec 3 India's central bank will use all available tools or instruments to check any escalation in the depreciation of the Indian rupee, its deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Saturday.

The partially-convertible rupee snapped a four-week losing trend on Friday.

The currency weakened by 6.7 percent in November, its biggest slide since at least January 1995, taking its fall in 2011 to 14.37 percent, thanks to persistent dollar demand from importers and portfolio outflows due to global risk aversion. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)