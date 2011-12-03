* RBI to use instruments to check escalating fall in rupee
* Currency down 16.5 pct from 2011 high hit in July
* To continue liquidity injections, open mkt operations
(Adds quotes, details, byline)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 3 India's central bank will
use all available tools to stem a fall in the rupee if the
currency's downward spiral escalates and will take steps to keep
liquidity in the country's markets at comfortable levels, a
deputy governor said on Saturday.
The partially-convertible rupee has fallen around
16.5 percent from a 2011 high in July as risk-averse investors
flee emerging markets, increasing worries for a government hit
by high inflation, slowing growth and a widening trade gap.
"We do have the instruments and the capacity to enhance the
supply of foreign exchange into the markets, and as demonstrated
by the recent actions, will use them as appropriate," Subir
Gokarn told a conference in Mumbai.
"If we do see the short-term risk of a downward spiral
escalating, we will not hesitate to use all available
instruments."
The currency snapped a four-week losing trend on Friday
after weakening by 6.7 percent in November, its biggest slide
since at least January 1995.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also continue to inject
liquidity into the country's markets, Gokarn added, to ensure
smooth functioning of the financial markets given the bank's
forecast for tight conditions in the near future.
"Currently, the Indian banking system holds government
securities to the tune of 29 percent of net demand and time
liability (NDTL) which is above the statutory requirement of 24
percent," Gokarn said. "This reflects a relatively large
capacity for liquidity infusion as and when the need arises."
"We have been injecting liquidity into the market through
the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations,
and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," he added.
The RBI said on Thursday that it bought 57.83 billion rupees
($1.13 billion) worth of bonds through open market operations, a
week after buying 94.35 billion rupees through the same process.
($1 = 51.2012 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)