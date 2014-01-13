MUMBAI Jan 13 India's central bank said on
Monday it had eased rules for hedging foreign exchange
exposures, allowing greater flexibility for cancelling and
rebooking forward contracts.
The Reserve Bank of India is now allowing domestically-held
forward contracts for all current as well as capital account
transactions with a residual maturity of one year or less to be
freely cancelled and taken out again, called rebooking.
Foreign investors will be allowed to rebook 10 percent of
the value of cancelled contracts, up from nothing previously.
Before the changes domestic exporters could cancel and
rebook up to 50 percent of the contracts booked in a financial
year for hedging their contracted export exposures. Importers
were are allowed to cancel and rebook up to 25 percent of
contracts booked in a financial year.
These limits have been dropped.
The RBI had issued several strictures on rupee trading after
the Indian currency started slumping since late May on fears
that the U.S. federal reserve will begin tapering its monetary
stimulus.
The rupee plunged to a record low of 68.85 to the
dollar in late August but has recovered after the central bank
took steps to bolster forex reserves, including raising $34
billion through two concessional swap facilities.
