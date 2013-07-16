BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
MUMBAI, July 16 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off yield of 9.18 percent on the Gujarat state government's 10-year loan, three dealers said, citing results on the central bank's 'e-kuber' platform.
The RBI is yet to formally announce the outcome of the 10 states' bond auction for at least 86 billion rupees ($1.45 billion).
($1=59.3 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -----------------------------------------