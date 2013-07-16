MUMBAI, July 16 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off yield of 9.18 percent on the Gujarat state government's 10-year loan, three dealers said, citing results on the central bank's 'e-kuber' platform.

The RBI is yet to formally announce the outcome of the 10 states' bond auction for at least 86 billion rupees ($1.45 billion).

($1=59.3 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)