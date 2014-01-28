A jeweller poses with silver plates in the form of Indian rupee notes inside a showroom in New Delhi August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI India surprisingly raised interest rates on Tuesday to dampen inflation, saying it was now better prepared to deal with the risk of major capital outflows roiling emerging economies.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, said that if retail inflation eases as projected, it does not foresee further near-term monetary policy tightening.

Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.

RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE

23.00 11-08-2012

24.00 18-12-2010

25.00 07-11-2009

24.00 08-11-2008

25.00 25-10-1997

31.50 29-10-1994

33.75 17-09-1994

34.25 20-08-1994

34.75 16-10-1993

37.25 18-09-1993

37.50 21-08-1993

37.75 06-03-1993

38.00 06-02-1993

38.25 09-01-1993

38.50 29-02-1992

38.50 22-09-1990

38.00 02-01-1988

37.50 25-04-1987

37.00 06-07-1985

36.50 08-06-1985

36.00 01-09-1984

35.50 28-07-1984

35.00 30-10-1981

34.50 25-09-1981

34.00 01-12-1978

33.00 01-07-1974

32.00 08-12-1973

30.00 17-11-1972

29.00 04-08-1972

28.00 28-08-1970

27.00 24-04-1970

26.00 05-02-1970

25.00 16-09-1964

20.00 16-03-1949

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)