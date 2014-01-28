MUMBAI India surprisingly raised interest rates on Tuesday to dampen inflation, saying it was now better prepared to deal with the risk of major capital outflows roiling emerging economies.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, said that if retail inflation eases as projected, it does not foresee further near-term monetary policy tightening.
Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.
RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE
23.00 11-08-2012
24.00 18-12-2010
25.00 07-11-2009
24.00 08-11-2008
25.00 25-10-1997
31.50 29-10-1994
33.75 17-09-1994
34.25 20-08-1994
34.75 16-10-1993
37.25 18-09-1993
37.50 21-08-1993
37.75 06-03-1993
38.00 06-02-1993
38.25 09-01-1993
38.50 29-02-1992
38.50 22-09-1990
38.00 02-01-1988
37.50 25-04-1987
37.00 06-07-1985
36.50 08-06-1985
36.00 01-09-1984
35.50 28-07-1984
35.00 30-10-1981
34.50 25-09-1981
34.00 01-12-1978
33.00 01-07-1974
32.00 08-12-1973
30.00 17-11-1972
29.00 04-08-1972
28.00 28-08-1970
27.00 24-04-1970
26.00 05-02-1970
25.00 16-09-1964
20.00 16-03-1949
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)