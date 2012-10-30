MUMBAI, Oct 30 India's central bank left
interest rates unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for
banks and indicated it may ease monetary policy further in the
January-March quarter, although inflation remains a near-term
concern.
The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate
at 8 percent, and subsequently, the reverse repo
rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent.
The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of
deposits banks must keep with the central bank in cash, by 25
basis points to 4.25 percent.
It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government
bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.
Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory
liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.
RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE
23.00 11-08-2012
24.00 18-12-2010
25.00 07-11-2009
24.00 08-11-2008
25.00 25-10-1997
31.50 29-10-1994
33.75 17-09-1994
34.25 20-08-1994
34.75 16-10-1993
37.25 18-09-1993
37.50 21-08-1993
37.75 06-03-1993
38.00 06-02-1993
38.25 09-01-1993
38.50 29-02-1992
38.50 22-09-1990
38.00 02-01-1988
37.50 25-04-1987
37.00 06-07-1985
36.50 08-06-1985
36.00 01-09-1984
35.50 28-07-1984
35.00 30-10-1981
34.50 25-09-1981
34.00 01-12-1978
33.00 01-07-1974
32.00 08-12-1973
30.00 17-11-1972
29.00 04-08-1972
28.00 28-08-1970
27.00 24-04-1970
26.00 05-02-1970
25.00 16-09-1964
20.00 16-03-1949
(Compiled by Shamik Paul)