June 17 The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of its previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation posed by a falling rupee and increases in food prices. The central bank left its policy repo rate unchanged at 7.25 percent and kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR) , or the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, steady at 4.00 percent, despite falling inflation in recent months. The RBI also called for vigilance over global economic uncertainty, citing the risks of a reversal of capital flows from emerging markets. Such outflows would exacerbate the country's high current account deficit. -- Timeline for repo rate -- Timeline for reverse repo rate -- Timeline for CRR Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949. RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE 23.00 11-08-2012 24.00 18-12-2010 25.00 07-11-2009 24.00 08-11-2008 25.00 25-10-1997 31.50 29-10-1994 33.75 17-09-1994 34.25 20-08-1994 34.75 16-10-1993 37.25 18-09-1993 37.50 21-08-1993 37.75 06-03-1993 38.00 06-02-1993 38.25 09-01-1993 38.50 29-02-1992 38.50 22-09-1990 38.00 02-01-1988 37.50 25-04-1987 37.00 06-07-1985 36.50 08-06-1985 36.00 01-09-1984 35.50 28-07-1984 35.00 30-10-1981 34.50 25-09-1981 34.00 01-12-1978 33.00 01-07-1974 32.00 08-12-1973 30.00 17-11-1972 29.00 04-08-1972 28.00 28-08-1970 27.00 24-04-1970 26.00 05-02-1970 25.00 16-09-1964 20.00 16-03-1949 (Compiled by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)