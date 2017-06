MUMBAI, Jan 29 India's central bank reduced its policy interest rate by a widely expected 25 basis points on Tuesday, taking comfort from cooling inflation as it made the first cut in nine months to support an economy headed for its slowest growth in a decade. The Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate to 7.75 percent, as forecast by a Reuters poll. Subsequently, the reverse repo rate fell to 6.75 percent. The RBI unexpectedly also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, by 25 bps to 4.00 percent, which will infuse an additional 180 billion rupees into the banking system. It left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits. -- Timeline for repo rate -- Timeline for reverse repo rate -- Timeline for CRR Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949. RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE 23.00 11-08-2012 24.00 18-12-2010 25.00 07-11-2009 24.00 08-11-2008 25.00 25-10-1997 31.50 29-10-1994 33.75 17-09-1994 34.25 20-08-1994 34.75 16-10-1993 37.25 18-09-1993 37.50 21-08-1993 37.75 06-03-1993 38.00 06-02-1993 38.25 09-01-1993 38.50 29-02-1992 38.50 22-09-1990 38.00 02-01-1988 37.50 25-04-1987 37.00 06-07-1985 36.50 08-06-1985 36.00 01-09-1984 35.50 28-07-1984 35.00 30-10-1981 34.50 25-09-1981 34.00 01-12-1978 33.00 01-07-1974 32.00 08-12-1973 30.00 17-11-1972 29.00 04-08-1972 28.00 28-08-1970 27.00 24-04-1970 26.00 05-02-1970 25.00 16-09-1964 20.00 16-03-1949 (Compiled by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)