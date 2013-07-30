July 30 India's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday as it supports a battered rupee but said it will roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume supporting growth. As expected, the Reserve Bank of India left its policy repo rate at 7.25 percent but took a dovish tone as it cut its growth forecast for Asia's third-largest economy to 5.5 percent for the fiscal year, from 5.7 percent previously. It held the cash reserve ratio at 4.00 percent. The RBI said recent liquidity tightening steps "will be rolled back in a calibrated manner as stability is restored to the foreign exchange market, enabling monetary policy to revert to supporting growth with continuing vigil on inflation." -- Timeline for repo rate -- Timeline for reverse repo rate -- Timeline for CRR Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949. RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE 23.00 11-08-2012 24.00 18-12-2010 25.00 07-11-2009 24.00 08-11-2008 25.00 25-10-1997 31.50 29-10-1994 33.75 17-09-1994 34.25 20-08-1994 34.75 16-10-1993 37.25 18-09-1993 37.50 21-08-1993 37.75 06-03-1993 38.00 06-02-1993 38.25 09-01-1993 38.50 29-02-1992 38.50 22-09-1990 38.00 02-01-1988 37.50 25-04-1987 37.00 06-07-1985 36.50 08-06-1985 36.00 01-09-1984 35.50 28-07-1984 35.00 30-10-1981 34.50 25-09-1981 34.00 01-12-1978 33.00 01-07-1974 32.00 08-12-1973 30.00 17-11-1972 29.00 04-08-1972 28.00 28-08-1970 27.00 24-04-1970 26.00 05-02-1970 25.00 16-09-1964 20.00 16-03-1949 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)