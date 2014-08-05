MUMBAI, Aug 5 India's central bank kept its key
policy repo rate unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but
warned about inflationary risks should a shortfall in monsoon
rains spark a surge in food prices.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also lowered banks' minimum
bond holding requirements, known as the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR), by half a percentage point to 22.0 percent to free
up more money for lending, effective from Aug. 9.
-- Timeline for repo
-- Timeline for reverse repo
-- Timeline for CRR
Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR) since 1949.
RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE
22.00 09-08-2014
22.50 14-06-2014
23.00 11-08-2012
24.00 18-12-2010
25.00 07-11-2009
24.00 08-11-2008
25.00 25-10-1997
31.50 29-10-1994
33.75 17-09-1994
34.25 20-08-1994
34.75 16-10-1993
37.25 18-09-1993
37.50 21-08-1993
37.75 06-03-1993
38.00 06-02-1993
38.25 09-01-1993
38.50 29-02-1992
38.50 22-09-1990
38.00 02-01-1988
37.50 25-04-1987
37.00 06-07-1985
36.50 08-06-1985
36.00 01-09-1984
35.50 28-07-1984
35.00 30-10-1981
34.50 25-09-1981
34.00 01-12-1978
33.00 01-07-1974
32.00 08-12-1973
30.00 17-11-1972
29.00 04-08-1972
28.00 28-08-1970
27.00 24-04-1970
26.00 05-02-1970
25.00 16-09-1964
20.00 16-03-1949
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)