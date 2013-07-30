MUMBAI, July 30 The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday the central bank has reservations on issuing sovereign bonds.

A sovereign bond issue would compromise financial stability, and the cost of a sovereign bond issue outweighs the benefits at current juncture, Subbarao told reporters at the post-policy conference.

