MUMBAI Feb 1 India's central bank will likely
have to resort to government bond purchases through open market
operations (OMOs) in February and March to offset government
spending cuts that are expected to exacerbate tight cash
conditions in the banking system.
Market expectations for government bond purchases had waned
after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday unexpectedly
opted to inject liquidity into the banking system by cutting the
cash reserve ratio (CRR), the amount of cash deposits that
lenders must hold.
Traders had worried that the CRR cut was made instead of
bond purchases.
However, the liquidity deficit is poised to come under
further pressure in the next two months as New Delhi slashes
spending to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent of
gross domestic product for the fiscal year ending in March.
Finance ministry officials told Reuters cuts in welfare,
defence and road projects would reduce spending by about 1.1
trillion Indian rupees ($20.68 billion) for the current fiscal
year.
This week's cut in CRR will inject about 180 billion rupees
in liquidity, putting a small dent in the cash deficit as banks
have been borrowing about 1 trillion rupees a day from the RBI's
repo window.
That is far above the central bank's comfort zone of 600-650
billion rupees, which is plus or minus 1 percent of deposits.
"It looks like there will be more OMOs till March-end as the
liquidity deficit will be above the 1 percent comfort zone,"
said one official with direct knowledge of policymaking.
The official said the RBI has not yet decided on the timing
of possible OMOs.
With the government planning to reduce spending, analysts
doubt the RBI can continue to hold off on OMOs, even after this
week's CRR cut.
"The government not spending is not great news," said Laxmi
Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual Fund.
"To that extent, we are already seeing the impact on the
market. RBI may have to restart OMOs once the impact of the CRR
cut fades out, somewhere in the second or third week of
February," she said.
The 10-year government bond yield nearly
touched a month high at 7.93 percent on Friday as investors sold
bonds to prepare for a series of weekly auctions scheduled this
month, starting later on Friday.
Market players say the bulk of OMOs is likely to come in
February, a month that marks the last leg of government
borrowing ahead of the end of the fiscal year.
They estimate the RBI will conduct at least 200 billion
rupees in OMOs over the next two months.
The RBI uses OMOs as a tactical liquidity tool, stepping in
when cash conditions are getting too tight.
The RBI's last OMOs were conducted in the first week of
January.
It has injected around 1.26 trillion rupees of liquidity
through OMOs and secondary market bond purchases thus far in the
fiscal year which is unlikely to offset the government's
proposed 1 trillion-rupee spending cuts.
A series of CRR cuts in 2012/13 to 4 percent, the lowest
since 1974, has barely helped the liquidity situation.
India also has yet to borrow 480 billion rupees out the 5.7
trillion rupees planned for the whole fiscal year. The RBI has
previously conducted OMOs tied to bond sales to ensure liquidity
is not too affected.
($1 = 53.1900 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam
and Tony Munroe)