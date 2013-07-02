MUMBAI, July 2 Nine Indian states raised 71.20 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) via state development loans, higher than 64.20 billion rupees initially targeted, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday. Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted No Amount Accepte (Years Yield Average (` d (` ) (Percent Yield Crore) Crore) ) (percent) 1. Chhattisgarh 7 7 10 8.02 7.9554 2. Goa 2 2 10 7.93 7.9250 3. Kerala 5 5 10 7.98 7.9415 4. Maharashtra* 20 25 10 7.95 7.9328 5. Mizoram 0.20 0.20 10 7.93 7.9300 6 Punjab 7 7 10 7.98 7.9467 7. Rajasthan 5 5 10 7.94 7.9166 8. Tamil Nadu* 8 10 10 7.95 7.9263 9. West Bengal 10 10 10 7.98 7.9668 Total 64.20 71.20 *Governments of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 5 crore rupees and 2 crore rupees, respectively, over the notified amount. ($1 = 59.4312 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)