MUMBAI, March 28 Fifteen Indian states will raise a total of 75.79 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) via 10-year loans on March 29, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the central bank said 15 states will raise a total of 65.79 billion rupees. The revision in the amount is due to an increase in the state of Jammu & Kashmir's auction to 12 billion rupees from 2 billion rupees announced on Tuesday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Bihar 111 Goa 100 Gujarat 1500 Haryana 478 J&K 1200 Jharkhand 500 Kerala 650 Manipur 140 Nagaland 80 Punjab 250 Rajasthan 500 Sikkim 40 Tripura 300 Uttar Pradesh 830 West Bengal 900 Total 7579 ($1=50.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)