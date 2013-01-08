MUMBAI, Jan 8 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday nine states raised 61.08 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) via state development loans, higher than the minimum target of 59.08 billion rupees. Following is the detailed table: Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted . Amount Accepted (Year Yield Average Yield No (in bln (in bln s) (Percen (percent) rupees) rupees) t) 1 Bihar 13.00 13.00 10 8.68 8.6678 2 Goa 1.50 1.50 10 8.63 8.6300 3 Haryana 5.70 5.70 10 8.64 8.6297 4 Jammu & 5.00 5.00 10 8.66 8.6598 Kashmir 5 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 8.65 8.6378 6 Maharashtra 9.38 9.38 10 8.63 8.6259 7 Puducherry 1.50 1.50 10 8.64 8.6400 8 Punjab 5.00 5.00 10 8.64 8.6314 9 Tamil Nadu * 8.00 10.00 10 8.63 8.6279 Total 59.08 61.08 * Government of Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription up of 2 billion rupees. ($1=55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)