MUMBAI, Dec 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday 11 states raised 100.13 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) via state development loans, higher than minimum target of 97 billion rupees. Following is the detailed table: Sr No State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted (Years) Yield Average (in bln (in (per Yield rupees) bln cent) (per cent) rupees) 1 Bihar 10.00 10.00 10 8.99 8.9254 2 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 10 8.89 8.8717 3 Jammu 6.00 6.00 10 9.00 8.9536 & Kashmir 4 Jharkhand 5.00 5.00 10 9.00 8.9496 5 Karnataka 10.00 10.00 10 8.90 8.8766 6 Kerala 8.50 8.50 10 8.93 8.8844 7 Maharashtra 12.50 15.625 10 8.90 8.8863 8 Punjab 5.00 5.00 10 8.90 8.8858 9 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 8.90 8.8854 10 Uttarakhand 5.00 5.00 10 9.01 8.9388 11 West 20.00 20.00 10 9.03 8.9863 Bengal Total 97.00 100.125 * Government of Maharashtra has retained additional subscription up of 3.13 billion rupees. ($1=54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)