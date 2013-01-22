MUMBAI, Jan 22 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday 11
states raised 101.02 billion rupees ($1.88 billion) via state development loans,
higher than the minimum target of 99.02 billion rupees.
Following is the detailed table:
State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted
Amount Accepted (Years Yield Average
(Rs. (Rs. ) (Percent Yield
billion) billion) ) (Percent
)
Andhra Pradesh 20 20 10 8.59 8.5700
Gujarat 15 15 10 8.58 8.5566
Haryana 5.7 5.7 10 8.57 8.5534
Himachal 5 5 4 8.48 8.4679
Pradesh #
Kerala 15 15 10 8.6 8.5762
Madhya Pradesh 10 10 10 8.6 8.5886
Meghalaya 0.80 0.80 10 8.58 8.5800
Puducherry 1.52 1.52 10 8.57 8.5436
Rajasthan 10 10 10 8.56 8.5494
Tamil Nadu * 8 10 10 8.56 8.5470
West Bengal 8 8 10 8.64 8.6092
Total 99.02 101.02
* Government of Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription up of 2
billion rupees. #Government of Himachal Pradesh has issued 4-year new security,
while other state governments' SDL securities will be issues for a tenor of
10-years.
($1=53.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)