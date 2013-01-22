MUMBAI, Jan 22 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday 11 states raised 101.02 billion rupees ($1.88 billion) via state development loans, higher than the minimum target of 99.02 billion rupees. Following is the detailed table: State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted (Years Yield Average (Rs. (Rs. ) (Percent Yield billion) billion) ) (Percent ) Andhra Pradesh 20 20 10 8.59 8.5700 Gujarat 15 15 10 8.58 8.5566 Haryana 5.7 5.7 10 8.57 8.5534 Himachal 5 5 4 8.48 8.4679 Pradesh # Kerala 15 15 10 8.6 8.5762 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 10 8.6 8.5886 Meghalaya 0.80 0.80 10 8.58 8.5800 Puducherry 1.52 1.52 10 8.57 8.5436 Rajasthan 10 10 10 8.56 8.5494 Tamil Nadu * 8 10 10 8.56 8.5470 West Bengal 8 8 10 8.64 8.6092 Total 99.02 101.02 * Government of Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription up of 2 billion rupees. #Government of Himachal Pradesh has issued 4-year new security, while other state governments' SDL securities will be issues for a tenor of 10-years. ($1=53.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)