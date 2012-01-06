MUMBAI, Jan 6 Ten Indian states will raise a total of 91.67 billion rupees ($1.74 billion) via 10-year state development loans, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. The details of the auctions are as follows: Sr. State Notified Amount (Bln) No. 1 Andhra 10.00 Pradesh 2 Karnataka 12.50 3 Maharashtra 20.00 4 Meghalaya 0.50 5 Punjab 3.50 6 Rajasthan 6.17 7 Tamil Nadu 20.00 8 Uttarakhand 1.00 9 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 10 West Bengal 8.00 Total 91.67 ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)