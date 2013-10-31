MUMBAI, Oct 31 The Reserve Bank of India will auction at least 84.20 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) of 10-year state loans on Nov. 5, it said in a statement on Thursday. Following is the individual state-wise break-up. Name of the state Notified amount (billion rupees) Gujarat 10 Haryana 4.7 Kerala 5 Madhya Pradesh 5 Maharashtra 15 Meghalaya 1 Punjab 6 Rajasthan 5 Tamil Nadu* 10 Uttar Pradesh 7.5 West Bengal 15 Total 84.20 *Government of Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 61.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)