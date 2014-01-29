MUMBAI, Jan 29 Twelve Indian states raised a total 104.48 billion rupees ($1.67
billion) via 10-year state development loans versus a target of atleast 115.30 billion rupees,
the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Haryana did not raise any funds at the auction versus a target of 8 billion rupees while the
Gujarat government retained the additional 3.6 billion rupees under the greenshoe option, the
central bank said.
For detailed results of the auction see:
Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off
No. Amount (in Accept (in (Yrs) Yield
bln rupees) bln rupees) (Pct)
1 Andhra Pradesh 15 9.08 10 9.40
2 Chhattisgarh 7 7 10 9.60
3 Gujarat* 12 15.60 10 9.37
4 Haryana 8 Nil 10 -
5 Himachal 2 2 10 9.38
Pradesh
6 Jharkhand 5 4.5 10 9.69
7 Karnataka 20 20 10 9.41
8 Kerala 10 10 10 9.41
9 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 10 9.40
10 Maharashtra 15 15 10 9.35
11 West Bengal 10 10 10 9.42
12 Puducherry 1.3 1.3 10 9.38
Total 115.30 104.48
($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)