MUMBAI, Jan 29 Twelve Indian states raised a total 104.48 billion rupees ($1.67 billion) via 10-year state development loans versus a target of atleast 115.30 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Haryana did not raise any funds at the auction versus a target of 8 billion rupees while the Gujarat government retained the additional 3.6 billion rupees under the greenshoe option, the central bank said. For detailed results of the auction see: Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No. Amount (in Accept (in (Yrs) Yield bln rupees) bln rupees) (Pct) 1 Andhra Pradesh 15 9.08 10 9.40 2 Chhattisgarh 7 7 10 9.60 3 Gujarat* 12 15.60 10 9.37 4 Haryana 8 Nil 10 - 5 Himachal 2 2 10 9.38 Pradesh 6 Jharkhand 5 4.5 10 9.69 7 Karnataka 20 20 10 9.41 8 Kerala 10 10 10 9.41 9 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 10 9.40 10 Maharashtra 15 15 10 9.35 11 West Bengal 10 10 10 9.42 12 Puducherry 1.3 1.3 10 9.38 Total 115.30 104.48 ($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)