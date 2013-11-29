MUMBAI, Nov 29 Twelve Indian states will auction at least 97.1 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) of 10-year state loans on Dec. 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following is the individual state-wise break-up. Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (in bln rupees) 1. Gujarat 8.00 2. Haryana 8.00 3. Himachal Pradesh 3.00 4. Karnataka 30.00 5. Kerala 5.00 6. Maharashtra 15.00 7. Punjab 2.50 8. Rajasthan 5.00 9. Sikkim 0.90 10. Tamil Nadu* 12.00 11. West Bengal 5.00 12. Puducherry 2.70 Total 97.10 *Government of Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 3.0 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)