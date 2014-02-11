MUMBAI, Feb 11 Twelve Indian states raised a total 110.41 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) via 10-year state development loans versus a target of at least 115.45 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. Gujarat government retained the additional 238 million rupees under the greenshoe option, the central bank said. For detailed results of the auction see: Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No. Amount (in Accept (in (Yrs) Yield bln rupees) bln rupees) (Pct) 1 Andhra Pradesh 20 14.72 10 9.63 2 Bihar 10 10 10 9.64 3 Gujarat* 12 12.23 10 9.53 4 Haryana 10 10 10 9.51 5 Himachal 3 3 10 9.50 Pradesh 6 Jharkhand 7 7 10 9.67 7 Karnataka 11.95 11.95 10 9.55 8 Kerala 5 5 10 9.48 9 Maharashtra 19 19 10 9.63 10 Punjab 6 6 10 9.69 11 Tripura 1.50 1.50 10 9.50 12 West Bengal 10 10 10 9.72 Total 115.45 110.41 ($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)