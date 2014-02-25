MUMBAI, Feb 25 Eleven Indian states raised a total 76.5 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) via 10-year state development loans versus a target of at least 85.30 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. For detailed results of the auction see: Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor (Years) Cut-off No. Amount Accepted Yield (in bln (in bln (Percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 20.00 11.2023 10 9.84 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.80 0.80 10 9.77 3 Bihar 10.00 10.00 10 9.84 4 Goa 1.00 1.00 10 9.77 5 Gujarat 12.00 12.00 10 9.75 6 Haryana 10.00 10.00 10 9.80 7 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 9.75 8 Mizoram 0.50 0.50 10 9.72 9 Nagaland 1.00 1.00 10 9.80 10 Uttarakhand 10.00 10.00 10 9.84 11 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 10 9.85 Total 85.30 76.5023 ($1 = 62.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)