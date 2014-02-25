(Updates with details, background)

MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian states raised 76.5 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, much less than the targeted amount for a second consecutive time, after a recent proposal to price the debt on a market basis triggered widespread caution.

The amount raised via the state development loans (SDLs) fell far short of a target to raise at least 85.30 billion rupees, mainly after Andhra Pradesh state rejected the yields being demanded by investors. (For full breakdown see ID:nL3N0LU2KO)

The second sale to fall short of target comes as state-run lenders, the main buyers of the debt, are concerned about a Reserve Bank of India proposal last month to do away with the current system of pricing the debt at a fixed spread of 25 basis points over government bonds at the time of the auction.

The RBI proposals would instead price the SDLs at the average spread paid by state in the previous two auctions, which would align prices of the debt more closely to market levels.

However, lenders say that would raise more uncertainty about pricing and expose them to losses if bonds are sold at a higher yield than their current holdings. ($1 = 62.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ron Popeski)