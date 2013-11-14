MUMBAI, Nov 14 Ten Indian states will auction at least 84.50 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) of 10-year state loans on Nov. 19, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Following is the individual state-wise break-up. Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (billion rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 17.50 2. Goa 1.50 3. Gujarat 10.00 4. Haryana 4.70 5. Kerala 7.50 6. Maharashtra 15.00 7. Nagaland 1.30 8. Rajasthan 5.00 9. Tamil Nadu* 12.00 10. West Bengal 10.00 Total 84.50 *Government of Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 3.0 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 61.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)