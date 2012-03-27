MUMBAI, March 27 Fifteen Indian states will raise a total of 65.79 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) via 10-year loans on March 29, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount (bln rupees) Bihar 1.11 Goa 1.00 Gujarat 15.00 Haryana 4.78 Jammu & Kashmir 2.00 Jharkhand 5.00 Kerala 6.50 Manipur 1.40 Nagaland 0.80 Punjab 2.50 Rajasthan 5.00 Sikkim 0.40 Tripura 3.00 Uttar Pradesh 8.30 West Bengal 9.00 Total 65.79 ($1=50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)