MUMBAI, July 2 Indian states, including the union territory of Puducherry, are scheduled to raise 360-400 bln rupees ($6.5-$7.2 billion) during July-Sept through market borrowing, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. "It is expected that release of such indicative advance schedule of SDLs (state development loans) would largely meet such demand of the market participants and help the state governments to mobilize resources in a more cost effective manner," the central bank said in a statement. The RBI is expected to conduct these auctions on alternate Tuesdays, it said. ($= 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)